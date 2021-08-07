Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Issues Earnings Results

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

Zymeworks stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $59.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.