Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zynga in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. 101,520,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,340,402. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,249.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

