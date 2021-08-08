$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Trip.com Group reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $45.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,305,000 after acquiring an additional 137,898 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 440,516 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 130,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

