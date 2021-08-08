$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03.

PAYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Shares of Paya stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.52. 2,013,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. Paya has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.06.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gtcr LLC acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth about $495,765,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Paya in the first quarter worth about $42,273,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Paya by 25.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,754,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,146,000 after purchasing an additional 752,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Paya by 8.0% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 221,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

