$0.10 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for UWM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.05. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus began coverage on UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.45.

In related news, Director Robert Verdun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UWM by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

