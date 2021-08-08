$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.24. Global Medical REIT also reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Global Medical REIT.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after acquiring an additional 485,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 63.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $41,882,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 11.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,196,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,426,000 after acquiring an additional 222,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.54 million, a PE ratio of -117.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.