-$0.28 EPS Expected for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.01). Wix.com reported earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Barclays downgraded Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.68. 617,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,317. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $213.12 and a 12 month high of $362.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $287.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 306.5% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

