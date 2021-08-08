-$0.84 EPS Expected for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.69). DarioHealth posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full-year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($2.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRIO shares. TheStreet raised DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. DarioHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

In related news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $50,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $783,176.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,923,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,860,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,314,000. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $6,122,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.52. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $230.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.36.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

