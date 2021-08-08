$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.84. 1,629,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.07. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

