$1.55 EPS Expected for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will post $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 49%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $6.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. 518,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,568. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 3.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,298 shares of company stock valued at $709,682. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

