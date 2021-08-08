$1.76 EPS Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will report earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.31. Sonic Automotive reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $8.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $8.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of SAH opened at $52.47 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 12.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

