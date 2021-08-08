$1.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) will announce sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $8.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.16 billion to $8.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avery Dennison.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.36.

Shares of AVY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.22. 369,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.54. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $112.21 and a 52-week high of $226.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,271,000 after buying an additional 56,211 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 687,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,583,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

