1,042 Shares in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Bought by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $26.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

