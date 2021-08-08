1,184 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $263.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $270.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.41.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 122.56% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

