11,850 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $8,497,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 149,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 48,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter worth about $4,066,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 230.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PMAY opened at $29.71 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $30.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.