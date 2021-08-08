$148.90 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will post sales of $148.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.00 million to $156.60 million. Exterran reported sales of $171.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $647.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.10 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $785.17 million, with estimates ranging from $745.60 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE EXTN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 147,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,766. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $146.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Andrew James Way acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,472.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 350,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $1,452,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 378,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,416. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Exterran by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exterran in the first quarter worth $39,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

