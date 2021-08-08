14,917 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000.

NASDAQ:DCRCU opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

