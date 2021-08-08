15,184 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,718,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,268. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.61, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $119,646.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $549,394.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,250,363 shares of company stock valued at $574,380,685. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

