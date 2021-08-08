15,459 Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,459 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

