172,890 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 172,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,557,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 15.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

PLTR stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.84.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $13,194,075.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,084,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock valued at $186,054,334. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

