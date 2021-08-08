$176.97 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce $176.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $163.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.40 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $141.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $659.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.30 million to $670.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $617.30 million, with estimates ranging from $557.80 million to $658.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 187,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,050. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.53 per share, with a total value of $237,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $919,899. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

