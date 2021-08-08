17,712 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

