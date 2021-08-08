180 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Beyond Meat by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after buying an additional 46,553 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 472.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,784,000. Institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.59.

In related news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $123.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -95.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.86 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

