$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Alibaba Group reported earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.80 to $9.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $12.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.81.

BABA stock traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $196.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,967,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,831,691. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $179.67 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The stock has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.