$215.05 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $215.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $215.10 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.92. The stock had a trading volume of 122,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,207. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $29.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $536,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

