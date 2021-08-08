22,676 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 212,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $5,401,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 211.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $9.65.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 536.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.