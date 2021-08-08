232,824 Shares in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Acquired by Rothschild Capital Partners LLC

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 232,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.