2,387 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,772. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.75. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

