2,387 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Acquired by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 807,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,974,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,038,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,841 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,726,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,772. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.75. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

