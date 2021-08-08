25,129 Shares in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 25,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANPC opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.90. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.16.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About AnPac Bio-Medical Science

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

