2,574 Shares in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Bought by Breiter Capital Management Inc.

Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.08, for a total value of $3,011,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,192 shares of company stock valued at $117,098,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM stock traded down $15.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.47. 3,092,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,091,878. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 132.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

