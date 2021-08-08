2,702 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,104,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $19,169,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,430,000 after purchasing an additional 133,556 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,043 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $124.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

