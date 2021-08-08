$279.86 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post sales of $279.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $273.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $283.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after buying an additional 78,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.84. 429,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,306. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

