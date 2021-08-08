2,870 Shares in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Bought by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Carpenter Technology by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.65. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.23. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.