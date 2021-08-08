$294.29 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $294.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $299.20 million and the lowest is $290.08 million. Envestnet reported sales of $252.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.51. 634,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,894. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Envestnet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 8.1% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 204,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 20.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

