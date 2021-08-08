$3.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) to announce $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.33. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $4.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full year earnings of $13.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.45 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ BHF traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,931. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 34,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

