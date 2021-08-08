$32.02 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to announce sales of $32.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.00 million and the lowest is $30.08 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $31.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $130.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $126.46 million to $135.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.35 million, with estimates ranging from $124.47 million to $140.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 45.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon Hochfelder Stern bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,432.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,432. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 94,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,017. The firm has a market cap of $248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

