36,339 Shares in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.50. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $2.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow sold 380,710 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $1,370,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,211,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,761,709.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 50,000 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,020,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,628.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 941,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,303 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

