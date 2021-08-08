$5.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will announce $5.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.95 billion. Macy’s reported sales of $3.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year sales of $22.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.99 billion to $22.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $22.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.24 billion to $22.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 77,196 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,464,408.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,735 shares of company stock worth $2,841,310. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth $139,207,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $47,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Macy’s by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Macy’s by 237.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

M traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,103,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,857,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

