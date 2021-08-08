51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Separately, Citigroup lowered 51job from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

51job stock opened at $69.35 on Wednesday. 51job has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 51job will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 118,133 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of 51job by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 51job during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,519,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of 51job by 16.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 51job by 40.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

