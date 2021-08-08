$6.69 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2021

Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.22 and the highest is $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $23.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $194.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.