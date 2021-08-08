$6.69 EPS Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will report earnings of $6.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.22 and the highest is $7.15. Asbury Automotive Group posted earnings per share of $4.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $23.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $26.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.55 to $21.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABG. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABG. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 554.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $194.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.70. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $88.74 and a 52-week high of $216.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

