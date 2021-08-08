62,124 Shares in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. VistaGen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.78 on Friday. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $534.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About VistaGen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN).

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.