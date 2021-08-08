626 Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Acquired by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

BATS:IYJ opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.51. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

