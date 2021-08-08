6,907 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,907 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,647,000 after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,247,015 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 755,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Raymond James set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $60.53 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

