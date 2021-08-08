7,254 Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.88. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

