766 Shares in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 697,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Unitil by 22.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,165,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,232,000 after acquiring an additional 216,597 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Unitil by 260.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 54.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTL. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Unitil in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

UTL stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $757.62 million, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $59.32.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

