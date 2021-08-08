86 Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 653 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 733 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.31.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $408.52 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $415.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

