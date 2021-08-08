$87.37 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will post $87.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $93.10 million. Inogen posted sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $359.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair upgraded shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

INGN traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.28. 492,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.70. Inogen has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $82.35.

In other Inogen news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 7,087 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $452,221.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,765,622.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Inogen by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Inogen by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $3,939,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inogen during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

