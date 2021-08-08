Aavegotchi (GHST) Market Capitalization Hits $101.06 Million

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Aavegotchi has a total market capitalization of $101.06 million and $57.44 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aavegotchi has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can now be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00004012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00054591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $377.03 or 0.00843328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.50 or 0.00101779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00040288 BTC.

Aavegotchi Profile

Aavegotchi is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 58,959,039 coins and its circulating supply is 56,336,976 coins. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aavegotchi is medium.com/@aavegotchi . The official website for Aavegotchi is aavegotchi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

