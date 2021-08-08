Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.9% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 103,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.61. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

